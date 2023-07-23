A Woman Has Been Stalking Her For The Last Decade, And She Recently Pulled A Prank On Her That Ended Up Proving Her Creepiness

Have you ever had a stalker? It sounds extreme, I know, but many people can say with absolute certainty that they had or have someone who stalks them.

One woman has had a stalker for the last decade and recently decided to pull a prank on her that ended up proving her creepiness.

She’s had a stalker for about ten years now. It’s a woman she met through a few mutual friends. At first, she and this woman got along and were friendly, but a few months after they first met, she noticed some red flags and decided to cut all contact with her.

Despite that, her stalker did not leave her alone and made it clear she was always checking in on her.

This woman loves to copy everything she does online and anywhere else. For instance, she’s dyed her hair to be the same color; she’ll buy the same clothes as her, tell others she works the same job as her, and copies and reposts her social media posts.

Her stalker has even taken her photos and photoshopped her out of them to make it look like they’re not hers.

Then, of course, there’s the physical stalking, which involves this woman randomly showing up at places she visits.

“It’s been really bizarre, but [since] she hasn’t done anything physical, I was unable to get the law involved,” she explained.

In 2020, she and her husband found out she was pregnant. Over the moon, she decided to design a pretty announcement she posted online to let everyone know she was pregnant.

