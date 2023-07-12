Exchanging Vows Holds A Lot Of Meaning And Emotion, And This Is Where Wedding Vows Actually Come From

Exchanging vows with one another is arguably one of the most important parts of any couple’s wedding ceremony, and the moment often holds a lot of meaning and emotion.

While there are many different avenues to choose from regarding vows, depending on religion, location, and personal preference, it’s a way to verbally commit to one another. When thinking about your wedding vows, you may wonder where they originated in the first place.

While many assume that the original wedding vows were obtained from the Christian Bible, the first vows were actually recorded in a Medieval Church of England, in “The Book Of Common Prayer,” written by Thomas Cranmer.

Although many Christian couples choose to include Bible verses within their vows, the 1549 prayer book is what holds phrases and vows that we still commonly hear in wedding ceremonies today.

Catholic medieval rites and sermons were often given in Latin, so while some of the ideas and practices may have begun earlier, it was Cranmer’s book that revolutionized these ceremonies, making them more accessible.

Specifically, what we hear in wedding vows today, originated from the Sarum rite of medieval England. Well-known details like “to have and to hold” and “in sickness and in health” are thanks to this ceremony and Cranmer’s book.

While the original 1549 version stated “till death us part,” it was later changed to “till death do us part” for more clarity while maintaining the sentiment and feeling.

When deciding how to plan out your vows, be sure to double-check any requirements. In some states and in most churches, there are certain things you must say in order for your marriage to be official!

Some states also have specific family laws that contain set requirements for wedding vows. Once this is sorted, you are free to make your vows as personal or traditional as you’d like.

