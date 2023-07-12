The History Of Toe Rings, Along With Why They’re Trending For Summer

Most good fashion trends come and go and come back again years down the road. This particular accessory trend is coming back just in time for summer, thanks to celebrity singer Rhianna! Level up your open-toed shoes look by accessorizing with toe rings.

Firstly, here’s a bit of history you may not have known about toe rings. Muslim and Hindu women have been seen wearing rings on their toes for many years, specifically after getting married.

Often, two rings will be worn on the second toe of each foot. While it holds a certain significance for some, others simply wear toe rings as a fun accessory.

Rihanna recently posted a video on her TikTok account of her sporting a toe ring while wearing some opened-toed strappy high heel shoes.

Of course, this was not an ordinary toe ring. The diamond on it was enormous, and the ring is said to be worth a lot of money!

Still, this look has inspired others to try their hand (or their foot?) at sporting some toe rings this summer.

There are a lot of ways you can go about incorporating this accessory into your summer style this year.

Think about what you like in a typical ring or set of earrings, and go from there. Silver or gold, simple or bold, there is surely a style of toe ring that you’ll be a fan of.

Simple and smooth bands are a great first step if you’ve never ventured into the world of toe rings before.

