He Allowed His Friend To Have A Get-Together At His House, But After He Told Her He Could See Her In The Hot Tub With A Guy On The Cameras, She Freaked Out

This 28-year-old guy has a property that his grandfather owns, but he will inherit. Since his grandfather is not in the best health at the moment, he took it upon himself to renovate it and make it more modern.

While he doesn’t live there currently, he hangs out there sometimes and figures that if he ever moves out of the area, he will turn it into a rental property.

Along with renovating the pool, kitchen, and some bathrooms, he decided to put a hot tub in the back of the house as well.

Sometimes, he lets his friends stay at the house if they’re coming into town for a few days and need a place to crash.

There are security cameras surrounding the property so that he can keep an eye on things when he’s not staying there, especially when the house is supposed to be vacant. The cameras aren’t hidden, and any guests can easily see them if they look.

Recently, a 27-year-old friend of his wanted to host a D&D game night at the property, so he let her. Over the weekend, he even stopped by and hung out with everyone, and it all was a lot of fun, and everyone was clean and respectful. However, while he wasn’t there, something triggered one of his security cameras.

“My cameras notify me when lots of motion is detected, and it told me motion was detected in the pool/hot tub area in the back. Not that I would care if they used those, but I was told they wouldn’t, and it was a bit after they said they’d be gone,” he explained.

When he went to go check the footage, he realized that it was his friend who was not clothed with a man, and things looked like they were heating up between them.

Quickly, he exited the footage clip and later texted his friend to let her know that there were cameras surrounding the outside of the property.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.