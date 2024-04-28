Her Mom Admitted To Sending Her Younger Sister To Her Dream College, Even Though She Was Always Told They Couldn’t Afford It, So Now She Feels Really Disrespected

This 22-year-old woman is attending college in her home province and was recently preparing to move back to her hometown. She’s grateful that her grandparents have chipped in to fund her tuition and housing throughout college.

Yesterday, her mom, 44, called her, and she was discussing the city she dreamed of living in someday. She hopes to attend graduate school at the college of her dreams and would love to live in the city where the school is located.

“My mom then mentioned that that would be perfect because that’s where my younger sister wants to go to university,” she said.

In response, she quipped that it was interesting that her mother now had enough money to allow her second child to attend this school. Years ago, when she dreamed of attending this college, her mother told her it would cost too much money that she didn’t have.

So she had to attend a different college. Even though the department for the field she studied wasn’t well-funded or a reputable program, she appreciated her education. However, her mother now claimed that she could have attended her dream school if she wanted, and she would have been supportive, which wasn’t what her mother told her in the past.

“My mom then says that due to my ‘mental state’ at the time, she didn’t think it was a good idea. I was always told it was too expensive when I would ask and ask,” she explained.

Over the years, she suffered from anxiety and ADHD. She was always a shy, reserved child and spent most of her time alone because she grew up in a small town and didn’t have close friends.

She participated in activities outside of school, volunteered, and received several awards when she graduated high school. Throughout her childhood, she was conscientious and a productive member of the community.

When her mother wouldn’t give her any other answer besides her dream college costing too much, she gave up on her dream because she thought it wasn’t going to happen.

