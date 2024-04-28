He Broke Up With His Fiancée After She Went To Her Ex’s Birthday Party Without Him, Even Though She Knew It Made Him Uncomfortable

After dating for six years, this 27-year-old man proposed last month to his fiancée, 26. While their relationship went smoothly, they sometimes argued about her close friendship with her ex-boyfriend, 27.

His fiancée and her ex had been friends since they were kids and were later in a relationship for a few years during high school.

He was always uneasy about the bond his fiancée had with her ex-boyfriend, and it annoyed him that she viewed her ex as her best friend. In his opinion, his fiancée should view him as her best friend since he was her future husband.

“I did not want to be controlling or control her friendships, so I never got in her way, but I did voice my displeasure. Her ex’s birthday was a couple of weeks ago, and he only invited her and not me,” he said.

Over the past several years, his fiancée’s ex-boyfriend always invited him to his birthday party, so this was the first time he hadn’t been invited. While his fiancée hoped to attend the party, he was upset that she would go without him.

When he expressed this, she reiterated that she planned to go to the party, promising to spend quality time with him once she arrived home afterward.

“She also promised me this was the last time she was ever going to hang out with him out of respect for my relationship, especially since we were engaged,” he explained.

His fiancée assured him that she would begin distancing herself from her ex-boyfriend after the party and, over time, would no longer remain friends with him. He felt disheartened by the conversation and asked her to leave the party early.

On the night of the party, she arrived home, seemed elated, and wanted to hook up with him, but he said no because he wasn’t in a good mood.

