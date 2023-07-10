He Built His Teen Sons A Tiny House In The Backyard For Them To Have Their Own Space, But It Upset His Ex-Wife

This man has a total of eight children– a 9-year-old, 8-year-old, 7-year-old, 4-year-old, and 2-year-old boy with his current wife, as well as a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl with his ex-wife.

When he first bought their current house, it had four bedrooms, but he has done a few renovations to add more rooms to accommodate the large family.

As his teenage boys have been getting older, he has wanted to create a space for them so they won’t have to share with the younger kids, which could also be a great place to stay if they decide to go to college locally.

The property is a little under 1 acre large, so he decided to build a separate little dwelling for his sons. The boys would share a small living space, bathroom, and kitchenette, essentially having their very own small home in their father’s backyard.

They moved in recently and have been really excited about it.

“They boys love it, and we had a lot of fun working on the build together,” he explained.

His ex-wife, however, was not sure that this living situation for her sons was the best idea. Safety, lack of supervision, and distance from the primary house were her main concerns.

She worried about rough weather coming through and her sons having to run through it to reach their family in the main house. All of her apprehensions had been expressed to him, but he wasn’t sure that he really agreed with her feelings on the matter.

“She feels as though I’m pushing the boys away by housing them in the backyard and that it suggests I’m prioritizing my new family while at the same time thinking giving them a cool den in the backyard is favoring them over their sister,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.