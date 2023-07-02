He Feels Nervous That His Sister-In-Law Left Her Scary Boyfriend To Stay At His House, And He’s Worried This Guy Will Follow Her And Hurt His Family

It can be really stressful and scary when a friend or family member is in an unhealthy relationship and stays in it no matter how many times you advise them to leave.

One man feels nervous after his sister-in-law left her scary boyfriend to stay at his house, and he worries that he’ll follow her there and harm his family.

He’s married and has two teenage daughters with his wife. His wife has a younger sister who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the same man for five years.

Her boyfriend is intense and can be very scary, so he and his wife have tried telling her to leave him numerous times.

“She would be much better off without him, but he somehow manages to draw her back in whenever she leaves,” he said.

He and his family recently moved an hour away from his wife’s hometown, where her sister still lives. The other night, his wife got a phone call from her panicked sister, who asked if she could stay at their house for a few days after her boyfriend “showed her his crazy side.”

His sister-in-law was freaked out, so his wife allowed her to come over.

“Now I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I was fine with her maybe hanging out for a night, but I was not crazy about her staying extended,” he explained.

With two teenage girls in the house, he worries about his sister-in-law bringing trouble home. He worries that her crazy boyfriend will come to his house to look for her, putting his family in danger.

