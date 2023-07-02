He’s A Server, And He Clapped Back At A Rude Customer Who Tried To Order Alcohol For Her Son

Being a server is an incredibly difficult job. Not only are you constantly rushing around and remembering everyone’s orders, but you must also deal with rude customers who test your patience.

TikToker Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) is chronicling the story of when he clapped back at a rude customer trying to order alcohol for her son, who didn’t have an ID.

So a mother and her son were sitting at one of Dean’s tables. He approached them to take their drink orders, and the mother ordered two frozen margaritas.

Dean informed her that they did not serve hard alcohol, but he could offer them wine or beer. The mom stood up in a huff and angrily told Dean that they would be going somewhere else.

But ten minutes later, Dean noticed they were back at the same table. He went up to them and jokingly asked if they were unable to find any margaritas.

The mom was outraged and accused Dean of being condescending. Dean backpedaled, saying that he had no intention of offending her.

She settled on ordering two mimosas. As is standard procedure, Dean asked for her son’s ID. Her son whipped out a student identification card.

Dean clarified that he would need to see a driver’s license or a passport with his birthday on it. The mother asserted that it was not necessary. She claimed that she was his mother and that Dean needed to take her word that her son was of age.

Dean reiterated that he would need to see some form of identification; otherwise, the restaurant could lose its liquor license. The mom demanded to speak to a manager, so Dean went to get his manager.

