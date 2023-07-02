Her Dad Fat Shamed Her While They Were Out At Lunch, So She Freaked Out On Him, Which Left Him Embarrassed

This woman and her father have both struggled with their weight for the majority of their adult lives. Although this a struggle that they both share, her father has never been shy about making rude comments to her about her weight ever since she was 10.

“If I wear a t-shirt, he makes a comment about how big my arms are. If I wear a swimsuit, he’ll make a comment about beached whales,” she explained.

Her father thinks that comments like these are funny and pays no mind to her when she tries to express how hurtful they are to her. Comments like these are what lead people, including herself, to a life of insecurity and constant body image issues.

Her father claims that these comments towards her are his way of motivating her to get into better shape. If he truly wanted to be a motivator or any form of support for her, this was not the way to go about it.

Recently she has been trying to ignore his comments, thinking he’ll quit it if she provides no response.

“But every time we meet for lunch or any sort of event, he’ll always perform his little ritual,” she said. “He’ll stop, look me up and down slowly, and then make some comment.”

They went out to lunch, and of course, when they sat down, he immediately started making fun of her arms and her weight.

She told him again to stop his hurtful comments, but he reiterated that this was his form of motivation and that if she lost the weight, then he wouldn’t have to say things like that.

“He went on his usual spiel about how it’s meant to motivate me and how I should just fix it, and he’ll stop – and that he wouldn’t “sugarcoat” things just because I’m “being sensitive,” she said. “I blew up on him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.