He Said No To Babysitting, But Then His Brother Dropped His Daughter Off Anyway To Be Free For A Date Night, So He Threatened To Report Him For Child Abandonment

Have you ever felt forced to help out a friend or family member and babysit their kids?

One man almost called the police and reported a case of child abandonment after his brother left his four-year-old daughter at his front door so he could go on a date.

He’s 29, and his brother is 27. His brother has a four-year-old daughter. Sadly, his niece’s mom passed away after complications from childbirth, so his brother has been taking care of her on his own for most of her life.

“Recently, he asked me if I could babysit her for the night so he could go on a date, but I refused because I’m not experienced with kids and, frankly, cause I simply don’t want to babysit,” he explained.

His brother insisted he watch his daughter for him since money was tight and he didn’t have enough to hire a babysitter. He kept refusing to watch his niece and put his foot down.

Despite his refusal, he heard a knock at his door on the night his brother asked him to babysit. He opened the door to find his little niece standing there with his brother, nowhere to be found.

“I let her in my room, and then I started calling him multiple times, but he wouldn’t pick up any of my calls,” he recalled.

“After half an hour, I ended up giving him a message that if he doesn’t come back in 15 minutes, I’ll report him to the police for child abandonment.”

His brother finally arrived 20 minutes later before he called the police. His brother started yelling at him in front of his niece before he made him take her and leave.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.