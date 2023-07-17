Her Fiancé Screamed At Her To Get Out of The Car And Then Left Her Stranded In The Woods For Hours

This 26-year-old woman has been with her fiancé, who is 32, for six years. And while her fiancé is typically very kind, he has always suffered from a short temper– tending to pick arguments over small situations.

Still, she has tried to look past this negative tendency in hopes that she could maybe help “chill” her fiancé out.

“He’s funny, and I really do love him. I do my best to avoid arguments, but sometimes, it’s impossible,” she said.

And after a recent trip to the beach, she was confronted with her fiancé’s anger once again. This time, though, he actually left her all alone in the woods!

It all began when they decided to visit a beach located in a state park, which was about 45 minutes away from their house. The park was not well-staffed or patroled, but they decided to drink and swim. And they were both having a wonderful time that day.

In fact, she even recalled how she felt really happy and content because they had not argued at all for a few days. Her fiancé was also in a good mood.

However, the day eventually came to an end, and they started to leave to head home. Still, by that point, she and her fiancé were both in good spirits.

Being that the beach was in a remote area, though, neither of their phones had service to use the GPS for directions home. This seemingly frustrated her fiancé, and he started freaking out on her.

First, her fiancé began screaming and banging the steering wheel.

