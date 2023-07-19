Her Sister Asked If She Could Host A Birthday Party For Her Nephew At Her House, But She Said No Because This Kid Is Disrespectful To Her And Her Dog

This 24-year-old girl lives on 4 acres of land that she purchased from her grandmother, who moved into a retirement home.

She and her grandmother have always had a good relationship, and she’s always been there to help her grandmother take care of the property. When she got too old to manage it, her grandmother offered to sell it to her.

At the end of the month, her nephew is turning 16, and her sister asked her if they could host the birthday party on the “family’s property,” referring to her land.

She told her sister no because of the strained relationship she has with her nephew. He disrespects her boundaries and is disrespectful to her and her elderly dog.

Her nephew constantly chases and tries to pick up Davos, a black lab, even after she asks her nephew to cut it out.

“Davos has arthritis and can’t be chased around and hates loud noises, which my nephew is very loud,” she explained.

Her sister was angry at the rejection and claimed that she was putting her dog before her nephew. Additionally, her sister claimed that since it was their grandmother’s property, she couldn’t decide who could and couldn’t be there.

However, she explained to her sister that it is, in fact, her property because she purchased it, took care of it and paid the bills.

Even though the property was never offered to anyone except herself, she highly doubts that her sister or anyone else would have been interested in it anyway.

