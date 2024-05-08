His Girlfriend Spent The $30,000 She Won On Designer Things For Herself, And It Makes Him Feel Taken Advantage Of

For the last four years, this 26-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is the same age as him.

Not too long ago, his girlfriend won $30,000 while at a casino. At first, they discussed using her winnings for something special that they could share together.

They both have dreamed of a vacation to Japan, which came up as one special way to use the money.

They also thought about using the money to make a down payment on a home, which seemed smart.

However, his girlfriend didn’t go with either of those options and chose to blow through all of the money quickly by spending it on designer goods that only she can enjoy.

“But instead, she has spent it all on high-end personal items for herself—designer clothes, jewelry, a luxury car upgrade, and more,” he explained.

“Two years ago, the roles were reversed. She was jobless and dealing with health issues, and I covered all our living costs.”

“I never expected anything in return and did it because I believed in supporting each other. However, seeing this large sum spent entirely on personal luxuries without considering our shared future has left me feeling disappointed and somewhat taken for granted.”

He’s not quite sure how to bring this all up with his girlfriend without causing an enormous argument between them.

