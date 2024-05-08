His Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Got Into A Motorcycle Accident And Lost Her Boyfriend, So She Asked To Put Their Divorce On Hold, But He Doesn’t Think That She’s His Problem Anymore

This man was previously married, but just last year, he and his ex-wife decided to separate.

Apparently, his ex had found another guy who she “liked better.” And even though that other guy was already married, the guy actually left his wife to be with his ex.

“I’m not going to lie, it hurt,” he said.

So, he and his ex-wife proceeded to get a legal separation. Then, they began filing for divorce, and she is still on his health insurance until their divorce is finalized.

In the meantime, he has also started to try and move on. He actually met a new woman through his sister and has been seeing where his new relationship goes.

“We are taking it slow, but she seems to like me,” he explained.

Just two weeks ago, though, he was hit with some shocking news. While riding on her boyfriend’s motorcycle, his ex-wife actually got into an accident. The pair actually hit a gravel patch and crashed on the bike.

“Unfortunately, he [his ex’s boyfriend] was knocked unconscious and ended up in the ditch, where he drowned,” he revealed.

“She broke her femur and is in the hospital still.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.