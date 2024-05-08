She Told Her Fiancé That He Could “Move Back Home With Mommy” And Called Off Their Engagement Because His Mom Keeps Interfering And Making Excuses To Delay Their Wedding

This woman’s fiancé proposed three years ago, and they’ve been dating for seven years. She gave birth to their daughter seven months ago. They chose four different wedding dates, but on every occasion, her fiancé’s mother persuaded him to hold off until later.

His mother argued that they had more important issues to focus on, claiming they should purchase a home before getting married (she and her fiancé still rent a place) because she didn’t think their living situation was “stable.”

Her future mother-in-law claimed they weren’t financially comfortable enough for marriage, even though they let her borrow $8,000 when she nearly lost her home. She’s a lawyer, and her fiancé is a registered nurse, so they earn impressive salaries.

She and her fiancé have planned a low-key, inexpensive wedding. They want to gather their families and hold the wedding in her mother’s massive, three-acre backyard. Her mom has a gorgeous pond in the yard, so it would be an amazing wedding location.

To save money on the food, they decided to do a potluck. Since all their guests live an hour or less from her mother’s house, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to notify their loved ones of the wedding date a month or two in advance.

The most recent excuse her fiancé’s mother came up with for holding off on marriage was for their daughter to be the flower girl. His mom said they could get married when their daughter was 3 or older. In December, she and her fiancé settled on an August wedding date.

“I told him, ‘Don’t let your mom dictate it,’ and he said he wouldn’t and was tired of listening to her,” she said.

A few weekends ago, their moms came over to their place for dinner. She discussed the dress she hoped her mother could wear as the matron of honor. Later, her fiancé’s mother questioned when they were going to inform her that they’d settled on a wedding date.

Her fiancé told his mom she’d find out when all the other wedding guests did. All his mom said in response was, “‘Oh,'” and she sat silently before leaving 20 minutes later.

