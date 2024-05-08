Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Pay The Taxes He Owes So He Can Avoid Going To Jail

Five years ago, this 32-year-old woman’s 38-year-old boyfriend started a new business. Over the years, he has not been paying state taxes, and he’s been hiding that from her.

Well, now she knows the truth, and the money he owes is so much that he can go to jail for three years over this.

Her boyfriend has gotten a lawyer to help him, but there’s only one way out of doing time: he has to pay back the entire amount of money.

“I’m at my wits’ end,” she explained. “We share a rented house together with our toddler, and I have already helped him countless times so his business would be successful.”

“I have thousands of dollars of equipment currently tied to my credit for his business, and because of his missing payments previously, it has damaged my credit.”

There are thousands of dollars charged to her credit cards to help him with payments he can’t afford to make.

Her boyfriend has borrowed money not only from her but from close to every person in his family, yet it’s never enough. He constantly pleads with her to give him more.

Last year, he stopped paying the bills for his utilities, so that all got shut off. She was left having to pay hundreds of dollars to get the utilities turned back on, and she had to go to her parents for financial help.

She and her boyfriend are not rich by any means, but they always manage to find a way to make it work.

