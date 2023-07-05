He’s Talking About When He Used To Use A Ouija Board In The Bronx And The Creepy Experiences He Had

I don’t care what anyone says; there is no way you will ever find me using any Ouija boards.

Some people, however, get a thrill out of the idea of communicating with a person’s spirit and doing it despite the Ouija-related horror stories out there.

One man went viral on TikTok earlier this year after sharing an intense Ouija board story from his past in The Bronx, New York.

TikTok user Rich (@Kingsbridge_Rich) often hung out at his friend Vlad’s apartment in the 90s in The Bronx. Vlad had a Ouija board in his place, and their whole friend group would play around with it day after day to see what spirits they could contact.

At one point, Rich and his friends contacted a spirit named Frank, who spelled out his name on the board right before their eyes. Frank was from the Bronx and would tell his entire life story on the Ouija board.

One of the wildest things Frank would do with his “spirit skills” was know everyone’s names as they came into the room. For instance, when their friend Lou knocked on Vlad’s door, Frank spelled out the name “Lou” on the board before anyone could say anything.

Vlad had a friend everyone called Trauma. Trauma’s real name was Marlin, but no one except Vlad knew that because he only ever went by his nickname. So when the Ouija board started spelling out the name Marlin and Vlad freaked out, Rich and his friends knew there was something up with this board.

Not long after starting to talk to Frank on the board, Rich and his friends noticed that a few crazy incidents had started happening in their neighborhood. After a month passed, they decided to give up playing with the Ouija board.

Then one day, while walking around his neighborhood, Rich heard something that stunned him.

