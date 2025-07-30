Her Grandma Had A Funeral Book, And She’s Convinced It Influenced The Hauntings In Her House

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Alicia (@leeleesstorytime) was a little girl, her grandma had a big, thick photo album filled with pictures of people lying in their caskets at their funerals. She was somehow able to get photos at funerals that were supposed to be closed-casket viewings.

She also kept newspaper articles of people’s obituaries and had pictures of where and how they died beside their funeral photos.

She included the details of their cause of death as well. Some of these people were total strangers.

Her grandma kept the funeral book in a large chest with a lock on the front. The chest was stored in a closet. She always made sure to lock the chest, and her grandkids were not allowed to look at the book unless she was there with them.

Alicia believes that the hauntings in her grandma’s house were directly connected to the funeral book. One night, she and her cousins were sleeping over at their grandma’s house. When their grandma left to go to the store, one of the cousins told her to get the funeral book.

At first, Alicia refused because the book really scared her. But she finally caved because she wanted to fit in with the older kids. Just when she unlocked the chest, her cousins shoved her into the closet and barricaded the door shut.

Alicia was terrified and started freaking out. She banged on the door and screamed for her cousins to let her out.

All of a sudden, her cousins began screaming, saying that they saw something coming down the hallway. She thought they were just trying to scare her, but they ripped open the closet door and tried to get in with her.

As they hid in the closet, they heard something moving around the room. They stayed there until their grandma returned. Alicia ran straight to her, grabbed her around the waist, and snitched on her cousins.

Later that night, the cousins were lying on the floor, watching a movie. One of them went to the bathroom, and when she came back, she looked pale and horrified. Apparently, she had gone into their grandma’s room to get something off the nightstand.

When she looked at their grandpa’s face, she saw the face of a monster, with two big, black eyes and large teeth.

She darted out of the room and glanced back to see the face peeking out from under the covers at the end of the bed.

A few months ago, a neighborhood friend spent the night with them, and at around two in the morning, she ran out of the bathroom screaming about how there were eyes on their grandpa’s feet.

So, she must’ve been talking about the same monster. After all the incidents, it became more and more likely that the funeral book was influencing the hauntings.

