She Almost Got Trafficked While Grocery Shopping In Dallas

In May, TikToker Hannah (@hannnahrenee) almost got trafficked while walking around a grocery store in Dallas, Texas.

So, she had gone to Aldi to pick up some stuff for her birthday party. She saw a tall man staring at her and noticed that he was following her.

He was always in the aisle next to her or at the end of the aisle she was in. At one point, her roommate called her and asked her to pick up something else from the store.

Hannah told her roommate that she was slightly uncomfortable because a man was following her around the store.

When she went to check out, the man was standing in line in front of her. After he purchased his stuff, he stood off to the side like he was waiting for her.

As she walked out of the store, she sensed that he was right behind her. She turned around to let him know that she could see him.

Suddenly, he started calling her names and telling her to get in his car. She continued walking back to her car, but he grabbed her by the neck and kicked her shins so that she lost her footing.

He dragged her over to his truck. Another man in the truck rolled down the window and ordered him to get her into the truck.

Her car was parked right next to the truck. The man pushed her against her own car, and she was able to open her door and get in. The incident happened in the middle of the day, and these men seemed like they had experience in abducting girls.

Hannah is advising all women and girls to trust their instincts and seek help from employees at whatever establishment they’re in, even if they’re not completely sure that they’re being followed. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Many TikTok users shared similar stories in the comments section.

“I got an alert while driving one day that there was an AirTag following me, and if it did not belong to me, to call the police. I am so happy my police department took me seriously and checked my entire car. The cop even went under my car herself to check,” commented one user.

“It happened to my daughter at Best Buy. A guy ran at her full speed and tried getting her in her trunk!! Definitely have to be vigilant!!” exclaimed another.

“My sister and I were being followed at Barnes and Noble a few years back, and I don’t play when it comes to my sister…I went up front and asked for the manager. I told him who’d been following us around (the entire time) and they escorted us to our car to make sure we got in and left safely,” added a third.

