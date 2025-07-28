She Was Served Butter Out Of A Gynecologist’s Stainless Steel Dish, So She’s Warning You About Eating At Someone’s House

Atlas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A few years ago, TikToker @jessynterry was helping someone close to her clean her house. This person struggled with hoarding and mental health issues. They scoured the kitchen, scrubbed the pots and pans, and washed everything in the cupboards.

It was lunchtime by the time they were done, so her friend suggested they make lunch. TikToker @jessynterry examined a box of pasta and a jar of spaghetti sauce to see if they were expired, playing it off as if she was checking for ingredients that she was allergic to.

The pasta and sauce looked fine. She just requested that her portion be meatless because the meat in the freezer seemed kind of questionable. She claimed that she was a vegetarian, but that wasn’t actually true.

She grabbed some bread to go with the pasta, and her friend got out the butter. However, the butter dish looked odd, and @jessynterry kept staring at it until she noticed that there was a sterilization sticker on it.

She asked her friend about the sticker, and she replied that she was at the gynecologist’s one day and thought this dish would make a great butter dish.

It was stainless steel and came with a nice cover. She claimed it was clean because she ran it through the dishwasher.

But it clearly wasn’t clean enough because the sterilization sticker was still on it, along with a biohazard sticker on the bottom.

After that incident, she is now warning others about how it’s not always safe to eat at people’s houses.

In the comments section, several TikTok users revealed the instances that have put them off from eating food made by other people.

“I won’t eat at my in-laws’ house because they let their cats eat off the counters, and well, their house is just a mess,” commented one user.

“Was cleaning up in the kitchen of my church after a potluck. A lady comes in looking for her dish. She said it had black olives in it. We looked and couldn’t find said dish. She started to panic because she said it was the only bowl her cat would eat out of. She brought her cat’s bowl to the potluck,” shared another.

“I stopped eating food from other people after my friend mentioned that she only took two showers the entire winter—that was enough to give me an impression of how clean her food might be,” chimed in a third.

