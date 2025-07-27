Her Mom Found A Bone Underneath The Floorboards Of Her House: They Kept Throwing It Away Or Burying It, But It Returned

???? - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Hannah Easton (@hannah.easton24) and her family moved onto the seven-acre farm they purchased from one of her friend’s parents, they experienced something that seemed to have no good explanation.

They were excited to enjoy their new home and begin a new chapter in a peaceful, rural setting. But the charming countryside quickly turned into the backdrop of a horror film.

Before moving in, Hannah and her boyfriend at the time, who is now her husband, realized that the floor in the main bedroom was rotten, so it needed to be ripped out.

Hannah was at work when she received a phone call from her mother. Her mother informed her that she had found a bone underneath the floorboards.

At first, they thought nothing of it. Sure, it was strange and unsettling, but bones on old farmland aren’t exactly unheard of.

Hannah’s husband threw the bone over a hill, but it somehow appeared in their yard later. They tried to throw the bone away two or three more times, but it kept coming back.

They decided to bury the bone and see if it stayed buried. They even put a rock on top of it. The next day, they saw that the bone was unburied and sitting on top of the dirt. It was unclear whether the bone belonged to an animal or a human.

A few days later, they discovered her husband’s ax in the backyard by a tree. Neither of them had placed it there.

Those were just some of the many spooky incidents that occurred over the course of six months to a year at the house.

???? – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Eventually, the bone stopped reappearing after they threw it into the river. Whether it simply sank to the bottom or something more otherworldly happened, they’ll never know.

Several TikTok users shared their theories about the bone in the comments section. Some thought that an animal most likely dug it up and kept bringing it back to its territory, while others suggested that someone was murdered and wanted Hannah to find the killer.

People also told her to cleanse the house and ask whatever spirit was there to leave.

