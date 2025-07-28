She’s Convinced She Went On A Date With A Vampire

zulfiska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When she was still dating men, TikToker Mel (@_melpaige_) decided to try using a dating app. She ended up matching with this guy and is convinced that he was a vampire.

He asked her out on a date for the following weekend. They agreed to meet at a specific location, and once she saw him, she got a sinking feeling in her stomach.

Something felt off about him. His appearance seemed totally normal, but the vibes just weren’t right. They greeted each other and hugged. Then, he took a step back, and she got the sense that he was a predator for some reason.

They sat down and started talking about what they had initially connected on, which was that they were both spiritually gifted.

They also ordered dinner. When her fajitas arrived, she could smell the meat and immediately could tell that it had gone bad.

She didn’t want to complain because she wasn’t the one paying for the meal. She asked him to smell the meat, but he thought it was fine.

She still wasn’t convinced and avoided the meat during the meal. Toward the end of dinner, she went to the restroom. As she was washing her hands, she was thinking about how something just felt off.

Immediately, the stall doors started opening and closing on their own, the lights flickered, and she almost got knocked off her feet. She grabbed the sink to hold herself up. The ground was shaking as if there was an earthquake.

She caught a glimpse of a man in the hallway, walking to the men’s restroom. He looked totally unfazed. She managed to make her way back out to the dining area, and everyone seemed to be acting normal.

zulfiska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When she got back to her table, she asked her date if he was okay because an earthquake had just occurred. He didn’t know what she was talking about.

They went outside and sat on a bench. He asked if he could kiss her, and she agreed. His lips were stiff, and when she opened her eyes, he was staring at her creepily. The streetlamp across from her started flickering, as if it were trying to send her a warning signal.

She decided to get going, so he walked her to her car. They hugged goodbye, and she could feel a weird pain in her chest, like something was sucking the energy out of her. When she got home, she felt extremely nauseous.

The following week, she had to stay home sick from beauty school. She never really heard from him again after that. Finally, she started to feel better and was able to go back to school. She was telling her friend all about what happened when the power suddenly went out.

The power only went out in her classroom, and electricians had to rewire the whole system. So, Mel definitely thinks that her date was a vampire who stole her energy. Now, she refuses to hug strangers because you just never know who you might be dealing with.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan