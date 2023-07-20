His Parents Want To Give His Rich Older Sister The Biggest Inheritance Since She Had To Sacrifice Her Childhood Growing Up In Order To Help Care For Her Little Siblings

Recently, this 31-year-old guy’s parents sat him and the rest of his siblings down for a chat about their will and where their inheritance money will go. He has two brothers who are 32 and 24, as well as a 41-year-old sister.

His parents explained that they wanted to split the money five ways between the four of them and that his sister would get the extra portion.

They claimed that his older sister sacrificed her childhood when they were growing up in order to help take care of her young siblings and, therefore, should be compensated as such.

When he and his siblings were growing up, issues arose with his father’s business, and there was a period of time when his family was in debt and poor.

To make enough money for the family, both of his parents had to work multiple jobs, and his older sister was left to babysit her three younger brothers. While this sounds like no easy feat, he claims that it probably was not as bad as it sounds.

“All she had to do was feed us and keep an eye on us. We were pretty calm kids, so all we did was play games and do our homework. It probably wasn’t thrilling, but not exactly a tremendous hardship,” he explained.

During the conversation, he began to complain to both his parents and his brothers about how it wasn’t fair for his sister to get more inheritance than the rest of them, especially because out of all of them, she makes the most money. Part of this is because she doesn’t have any children and also has a dual income with her partner.

“My parents said they’re disappointed in us and said we need to reflect on ourselves,” he said.

While his sister didn’t say much during the conversation, she later texted her brothers, saying that while she had no intention of accepting the 2/5 portion, she was hurt and frustrated that they reacted in the way that they did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.