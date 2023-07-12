His Pretentious Sister Is Currently Pregnant And Wants To Name Her Kids Stanford And Yale

Have you ever heard a baby name that you thought was totally ridiculous?

Some people are getting very creative with their children’s names these days, and sometimes they can be quite cringe-worthy.

One man recently upset his older sister after judging her future twin boys’ names.

He’s 34-years-old, and his sister Katie is 35. They also have an older brother named Ian, who is 38. Katie has always been very ambitious. According to him, she’s the one who “made it” in their family.

“She attended Yale law school and is engaged to a neurosurgeon, Daniel, who attended Stanford medical school,” he explained.

“Over the years, it’s become clear that Katie looks down on me and Ian because we aren’t as ambitious, successful, [or] credentialed as she is.”

Their parents own a family business, and he’s been running its day-to-day operations for 10 years. Although things are going quite well, Katie still looks down on him and often expresses how surprised she is at the success of the business, considering he isn’t as accomplished as her.

Katie is currently pregnant with two twin boys and recently announced what their names will be on social media. She and Daniel’s sons will be named Stanford and Yale.

He was stunned by Katie’s name choices. He publicly commented a happy “Congratulations!” on Katie’s social media post but then texted her separately to let her know how he really felt about her baby names.

