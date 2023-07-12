He Pulled A Prank On His Little Sister And Made Her Believe That Her Hamster Had Passed Away

This 16-year-old guy has an 11-year-old little sister named Reece, and like most brothers and sisters, these two siblings like to pull pranks on each other.

Reece and her 9-year-old friend Hailey especially love to annoy him, but his most recent revenge on his sister is causing her to be distant from him now.

The pranks the girls have pulled on him are always when no parents are around, and they have been starting to get on his last nerve. When he told his parents about the pranks, like pouring soda on him and stealing his stuff, they simply told him to just deal with it. But he had had enough.

“I’ve tried locking my door, but they have some trick where they put a knife in-between my door and jam it open,” he explained.

He told his little sister that if she ever pulled another prank on him, he would make her regret it. While she said okay, he knew that he needed to start coming up with a revengeful prank. Sure enough, Reece poured black slime on him, which made him put his plan into action.

Reece had a small grey pet hamster that she kept in a cage in her room, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Melissa had two that looked really similar. One of Melissa’s hamsters passed away recently, so he asked her if he could use the unburied frozen hamster as a part of his plan, and Melissa didn’t mind.

While Reece was over at Hailey’s house, Melissa came by and dropped off the hamster, and then he put his sister’s live hamster in another container and put the dead one inside the cage.

When his sister isn’t home, she usually makes him feed the hamster. So to begin his prank, he texted Reece telling her that he thinks there is something wrong with her pet.

The girls both quickly rushed back home, and when Reece saw the hamster in the cage, she started sobbing.

