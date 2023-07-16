How Soon Is Too Soon To Propose, And What Do You Need To Know Ahead of Time?

When you’re in the honeymoon stage of a new relationship, it’s so easy to ride cloud nine and dream about what your future with this person will look like.

Perhaps you’re at a place where you’re starting to think about proposing, but your friends, family, or societal norms are telling you to pump the breaks a bit.

How soon is too soon to propose to your partner, and what do you need to know ahead of time?

At the end of the day, only you and your partner can determine the best time for you to get engaged and start your married life together. However, there are a few questions to ask and things to discuss that are important in figuring out your life together.

After all, proposing too soon runs the risk of not knowing your partner well enough yet to know whether or not you want to share their life with them.

So, before proposing to someone, you want to ask yourself how they will react when there is a conflict between the two of you. Marriage is not all fun and games, and there will inevitably be some disagreements or stress that you need to work through together as a couple.

Does your partner know how to handle issues with you in a healthy way? Or is it constantly toxic? You need to determine if the way your partner treats you in these situations is something that you’re okay with for years to come.

Additionally, you want to get other big questions answered, like how many children (if any) you want, plus how you’d like to raise them, what your political/religious views are, and where you are both at in terms of financial goals, just to name a few.

It’s highly unlikely you two will agree on everything, but as long there is room for compromise, smaller differences shouldn’t be a problem.

