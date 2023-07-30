How To Tell If Your Relationship Is Over, Even If You Don’t Want To See This

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

It’s an ugly truth that not many of us want to face, but not all relationships last. Many of us stay in relationships that are no longer serving us or aren’t healthy anymore because we don’t want to feel like we’ve given up or acknowledge that it’s over. If you’ve found yourself in a relationship that isn’t as strong as it used to be, here are some signs to look out for that may indicate it’s over.

You no longer want the same things.

Sometimes, when we first enter a relationship, we’re on the exact same page as that person. You may both see yourselves moving in together in the future, you may both want kids, etc. However, people change.

It’s human nature. At some point, your partner may no longer want the same things as you. When it comes to something as serious as whether or not you want to have children, you shouldn’t stay in a relationship where you’d have to sacrifice something big like that.

You’re living in the past.

When a relationship starts out amazingly wonderful and then dwindles into something that brings you more pain than joy, we often find ourselves clinging to the good times and sticking around, hoping that things will magically go back to how they used to be. Unfortunately, often, they don’t.

You don’t trust your partner.

Trusting your partner is one of the things that make healthy relationships so great. How can you be in a healthy situation if you’re sharing your life with someone you distrust or can’t trust fully? It’s hard to be happy if you’re constantly worrying about your partner cheating on you or taking money from you. Save yourself the anxiety and paranoia and end things.

