If You’re Going To Be A Guest At A Wedding Sometime Soon, Make Sure You Don’t Make These Mistakes On Social Media

While wedding guests know they are expected to be on their best behavior out of respect for the bride and groom, these days, there are even more aspects to navigate.

Social media is a great way to share with your friends what is going on in your life, but when it comes to other people’s weddings, there is a certain etiquette that should be followed and respected.

You recently got an invitation to one of your best friends’ wedding, and you are so excited that you want to share the news with everyone you know!

Although it is wonderful news, at the end of the day, it is not yours to share. It is most respectful to the soon-to-be-married couple to avoid posting about the wedding news or your invitation online.

This runs the risk of someone who is not invited seeing the information and putting the couple in a tricky position, having to explain why they haven’t received an invitation.

Once you get to the wedding, it’s important to pay attention to any indication that the couple may want guests to be unplugged for part of the ceremony or the entirety of the day.

Many couples will opt for this route to ensure that all of their guests are present and in the moment, and will usually indicate their no phones request within the program or on their wedding website. Keep a look out for any signs at the venue as well, and be respectful of their wishes.

If you have the honor of seeing the bride or groom’s look before the wedding ceremony actually begins, refrain from posting them on social media before they walk down the aisle. Even if you’re in the bridal party, you should avoid making posts like these until all is said and done.

For instance, posting the bride’s look before she walks down the aisle could result in spoiling the surprise of the reveal for other guests, including the groom!

