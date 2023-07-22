Her Mother-In-Law Shouted At Her At Her Husband’s Birthday Dinner For Not Giving Her Any Grandchildren

When and if to have kids is a deeply personal choice. Friends, family members, or even strangers providing their unsolicited opinions on that choice is never fun to experience.

This woman and her husband were unfortunately on the receiving end of her mother-in-law’s opinions regarding this topic, and it was definitely uncomfortable.

She and her husband chose to wait over seven years after getting married to have children. However, her mother-in-law always brought up how she wanted them to have kids immediately.

“We’d get birthday texts wishing us ‘Happy Birthday and a baby,’ or she’d get her other kids to ask us if we were going to have kids soon,” she said.

While this would be frustrating enough in itself, especially since her mother-in-law did this over the course of several years, the situation with her mother-in-law escalated even further.

It all came to a head on her husband’s birthday. She and her husband got together with a big group of friends and family at a restaurant to celebrate.

Throughout dinner, her mother-in-law didn’t say much, and she pointed out that her mother-in-law’s first language wasn’t English.

However, the dinner became very uncomfortable when her husband left the table to go pay the bill at the front of the restaurant.

“Then, in front of everyone, she shouted across the table at me: ‘Is there something wrong with you? You haven’t made me any babies yet! There must be something wrong with you!’ Everyone just stopped and stared and then laughed nervously and tried to carry on conversations,” she shared.

