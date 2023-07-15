She Called Her Sister Stupid For Labeling Their Dad A Cheater

When parents get divorced and their kids have to deal with the aftermath, things can get messy, especially when siblings have different opinions of their parents.

Amidst her parent’s divorce, one young woman has been at odds with her older sister over their father’s actions leading up to their parents’ split.

She’s one of three siblings whose parents are in the middle of a messy divorce. She’s 22 and has a 27-year-old sister and 20-year-old brother. Each of them is grown up and doesn’t live at home anymore.

While her parent’s divorce has been difficult for both her mom and dad, she’s been siding more with her dad due to the rocky relationship she has with her mom.

“Our mom does not get along with any of us,” she explained.

“She’s an all-around nasty person, and anyone who knows her knows this, including my sister. The fact that she and dad are splitting doesn’t surprise anyone, but the fact our dad ‘cheated’ on her definitely shocked everyone.”

Her family is traditional, so everyone freaked out when the news of her dad’s alleged cheating came around. However, she doesn’t think her dad technically cheated because he was already separated from her mom when he was with this other woman.

Despite that, her sister still labels their dad as a cheater since she’s upset he didn’t wait until he was officially divorced from her mom. Meanwhile, her mom has been complaining about her dad’s actions and trying to get everyone in their family on her side.

Tired of her mom and sister fueling drama, she sent an angry text in a group chat with her siblings and a few cousins. She called her mom and sister “stupid” for being angry with her dad and his actions even though he was already separated from her mom.

