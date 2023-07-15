Her Old Bully Invited Her Out For Coffee To Apologize, But After She Refused To Accept His Apology, He Called Her Bitter

Ever since she was one, this girl has unfortunately been bullied by one boy in particular. These constant attacks affected her emotionally and psychologically, and no one in her class would defend her. She felt super alone, and this bullying would continue for years to come.

It finally got to a point in elementary school where she felt the need to tell her parents about what was going on. After the bullying was reported and the bully was suspended, she had hope that maybe things would get better for her.

However, the bullying didn’t stop and actually worsened as time went on.

“No matter how many times he was suspended, he would stop for a few days and get back at it again,” she explained.

Her family couldn’t really afford to move out of the area, so she had to deal with this bullying until finally, about mid-way through high school, the bully moved away.

She felt a sense of relief once he was out of her life, so imagine her surprise when he recently reached out to her asking if they could meet up somewhere and have a talk!

Confused, she asked him what he wanted to meet up for, and he claimed that he wanted to apologize to her.

“The only reason I accepted this was because it was in a cafe, so I felt safe enough to go and meet him,” she said.

At the cafe, he explained to her how he was abused at home growing up and that she just ended up being the target on which he would take out his frustrations. He explained to her that he has now been seeing a therapist and felt like he has changed, and asked for her forgiveness.

