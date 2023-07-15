She Went On A Bad Date In LA Where The Guy Left Her To Go Meet Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

There’s always a possibility that something good will come out of a bad date, but this one just could not be salvaged.

TikToker Zarah Scully (@zarahscully) is talking about a bad date she went on in Los Angeles with a guy who left her to go meet up with his ex-girlfriend.

So she met up with this guy she had been chatting with at a restaurant, and he was telling her lies right off the bat. He told her the restaurant was packed, and the parking lot was completely full.

However, Zarah had already arrived at the place, and she could see that it wasn’t as busy as he claimed it to be.

He also wanted to go swimming at his pool. At one point, he mentioned that he was a D1 athlete and had a shoulder injury, so a nightly swim was part of his physical therapy.

Zarah said he could just take her home if he were going swimming because she didn’t want to sit at the edge of his pool and watch him do laps. That did not sound like a fun way to pass the time.

If she did go with him, she would also have to follow him into his apartment after he was done swimming and wait for him to shower and change his clothes before continuing on their date. Hard pass!

The entire time they were there, his ex-girlfriend kept calling him, demanding where he was and who he was with. She was clearly drunk.

He explained to Zarah that his ex was an actress and that she was totally crazy. Zarah was dumbfounded by his audacity.

