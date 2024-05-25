His Girlfriend Is Pregnant, And Her Very Wealthy Family Is Pressuring Them To Get Married, But He Doesn’t Want To Sign A Prenup

This young man and his girlfriend have been dating for about six months, and they just graduated college this past weekend. However, they recently found out his girlfriend is 12 weeks pregnant, and he’s encountered some tension with her father over how to proceed with their relationship.

For some context, his girlfriend’s family is apparently “old money rich.” According to him, they have the kind of wealth that actually allows them to take private jets on vacation and maintain a “relatively” high profile in their community.

So, his girlfriend’s parents really want them to get married before their baby is born. Her parents made that very clear when they took him and his girlfriend out for a graduation dinner this past weekend, too.

“For a little bit, I was receptive to the idea. I mean, I never imagined getting married this young, but I also never thought I’d have a kid without being married, so I get where they’re coming from,” he explained.

That’s why he told his girlfriend’s father that he was open to the idea of marriage but would need some time. In response, her father said that was “great” and that he would reach out to their family lawyer to begin “making arrangements.”

This immediately confused him, and he asked why they even needed a lawyer. It was then that his girlfriend’s father broached the topic of a prenup.

Now, he claims that, prior to that day, a prenup was never discussed. Quite frankly, the idea also made him a bit uneasy.

“I told my girlfriend it makes me uncomfortable, and she is trying to assure me it’s just standard practice since they have so much wealth, and it’s just what everyone in their community does,” he said.

“She told me they’d make it fair as can be to me.”

