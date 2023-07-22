She Cried All Her Makeup Off Before She Got To A Date, And Then The Guy She Was Having Dinner With Got Weird With Her For Wanting To Eat Carbs For Her Meal

There isn’t a class in school that teaches people how to be a decent human being. Sure, as children, we’re taught virtues such as respect, honesty, and kindness. But somewhere along the way, some individuals lose sight of those qualities and become bad-mannered adults.

A TikTok user named Stacia Mohr (@staciamohr) is talking about one of the first dates she went on after her divorce.

The guy she went to dinner with seemed to lack empathy, was disrespectful to their waiter, criticized her for eating carbs, and was just generally unpleasant to be around.

A couple of years ago, Stacia was in the midst of a divorce. She and her ex-husband had been separated for a while, and her ex had already moved on.

So eventually, Stacia started dating. She had met a guy named Ryan on a dating app. Ryan seemed like a nice, polite, considerate, and well-spoken man. However, he was from Delaware, while Stacia lived in Pennsylvania.

When they first connected on the app, she asked him if the distance would be an issue for him. He declared that it wasn’t a problem at all since he drove up to Pennsylvania quite frequently and was only an hour away.

They decided to meet up for dinner one night. Stacia was on her way to the restaurant when she received a phone call from her ex-husband.

He began berating her, causing Stacia to hang up the phone on him. He continued calling her repeatedly, and Stacia kept hanging up.

This whole ordeal made Stacia very emotional. She cried so much that all her mascara ran down her face and smudged around her eyes.

