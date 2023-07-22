He Let His Little Sister Get Into A Fender Bender In His Car In An Effort To Teach Her A Lesson About Distracted Driving

This 25-year-old guy has a younger sister named Christy, and at 18-years-old, she recently got her driver’s license and is overly confident in her driving abilities.

Even though she has only been driving for around 4 months, she has gotten into the habit of constantly looking down at her phone and having it sit in between her thighs so she can grab it whenever she’d like. As her big brother, he really wants her to quit being a distracted driver.

“It drives us all insane, to be honest, and I and other family members have talked to her about it multiple times. It goes in one ear and out the other,” he explained.

Recently, they both were out together getting groceries, and Christy was driving his car. As per usual, she was distracted nearly the whole time, and when he told her to stop checking her phone, she only quit doing it for a few moments before starting back up again.

In the parking lot, Chirsty began pulling into a spot when she looked down at her phone again. Her brother had had enough of this behavior.

“I noticed that she was about to run into a lantern, and when I was sure she wouldn’t cause damage to other vehicles, I decided to just let her run into it instead of intervening,” he said.

At that moment, Chirsty was shocked and sat still while processing what she had just done. She was silent until her brother asked her if this would teach her to leave her phone alone from then on.

However, Chirsty was angry at her brother and kept asking him why he didn’t let her know about the lantern pole.

She was trying to blame him for the whole thing, but her brother tried to explain to her that if he hadn’t been there, the result would have been the same.

