She Found Out She Was Pregnant The Same Day She Had Her Boyfriend Removed From Her House Because He Was Cheating With Her Best Friend

This 22-year-old girl was living with her 24-year-old boyfriend of six years. And recently, she let her best friend, who is 35, stay with them.

Apparently, her friend wound up homeless due to the rental crisis. So, she opened up their home and welcomed her friend with open arms.

After her friend began staying there, though, she started waking up every single day feeling sick to her stomach.

But, her physical ailments wound up being the least shocking thing to come of her best friend’s house stay.

One morning, she had a gut feeling that something was off between her friend and her boyfriend. And the next thing she knew, she caught the two of them in bed together!

“This has undeniably broken me completely,” she said.

The next day, she was even so angry that she actually left work early just to go home and let her emotions out.

She truly loved her boyfriend. Yet, he cheated on her with her 35-year-old best friend, who had four kids.

The following day, she called the police and had both her friend and boyfriend removed from her home.

