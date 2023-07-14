His Girlfriend Dumped Him When He Was In The Middle Of Having A Heart Attack And Didn’t Want To Take Him To The Hospital Because She Had A Nail Appointment

This 27-year-old guy had been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, since October. And they would hang out really often, genuinely enjoying each others’ company.

So, for the most part, everything was going wonderfully between them. Well, except for whenever the topic of getting serious was brought up.

His girlfriend always claimed that she was afraid to commit since she didn’t want to get judged by her sisters. Apparently, her sisters thought that she should keep her options open and even see other men.

This was pretty strange to him, too, since he only knew one of her sisters and spoke to his girlfriend’s other sister maybe a handful of times.

Regardless, his girlfriend would always reassure him that he made her happy. She also claimed that her parents supported their relationship and that she really wanted to be with him.

But, this past Fourth of July, it became crystal clear that his girlfriend did not really care about him.

It all began in the early morning hours when he awoke from his sleep suffering from some serious chest pains. Then, he was unable to fall back asleep.

“I assumed it was some bad acid reflux or something because of some pizza I had eaten. And I had already agreed to take my aunt to the airport that day, so despite the pain, I drove to have lunch with my aunt and cousin and dropped them off at the airport,” he recalled.

By the time he drove home, though, his chest pains started to become even worse. So, he decided to call his girlfriend to let her know what was happening.

