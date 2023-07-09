She Hooked Up With Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend In College, And It Ruined Their Friendship 10 Years Ago, But Her Friend Just Randomly Reached Out Again

About 10 years ago, when this 32-year-old woman was just 22, she shared an apartment with her 22-year-old best friend, Alex, and Alex’s first serious boyfriend, Daniel.

They had all met while attending college and wound up becoming a tight-knit group after spending a lot of drunken time together.

Then, once they became roommates, she detailed how they all lived like high-functioning partyers– working hard during the day and getting wasted at night.

At one point, she also wound up getting offered a job in a different state, which she ultimately accepted.

But, a few months later, she had fallen deep into a depression and was struggling with addiction.

“I longed for a radical change of scenery to change myself. I didn’t share this with anyone in my life,” she recalled.

Yet, one night, she made a horrible drunken mistake. She hooked up with her best friend Alex’s boyfriend, Daniel, and she continues to regret it to this day.

According to her, the entire incident has always been a big blur. She cannot really remember what decisions were made or how the hookup went.

All she can remember is immediately feeling regretful and shameful.

