Why Do We Need Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, And Something Blue When We Get Married?

Whether you’re planning a wedding, have been to a wedding, or have watched a movie about a wedding, you have likely heard of the phrase “Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.”

This famous list is something a lot of brides choose to reference when planning out their bridal accessories. But where did this idea come from, and what significance does it have?

This famous saying originated from Victorian England and, if followed, was believed to bless your new marriage with happiness and success.

While some may find the rhyme cheesy and outdated, other brides are more on the superstitious side or think that the sentiment is cute and want to incorporate this list of things into their wedding somehow.

While the options are limitless, some women opt for meaningful and traditional items, and others choose something more unique and modern. Some brides even want to be more efficient with it and choose an item or two that covers all the bases, like something new and blue or something old and borrowed.

The something old item is traditionally meant to be an item from the couple or bride’s life before marriage and is said to bring goodness into the partnership.

Often, this item will be an old hair accessory or piece of jewelry from the bride’s mother or grandmother that she will wear during the ceremony.

Something new is meant to celebrate the new chapter of life that the couple is about to begin together. The range for these items is wide because something new could be many things, including the bride’s dress or shoes or wedding band! In many cases, however, the new item is a gift from the groom or his family.

More particular than the rest, something borrowed is a bit more specific of an item. Traditionally, the item should be borrowed from a happily married woman, with the idea that her luck and happiness will be passed along to the new bride and her marriage.

