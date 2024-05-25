She’s Currently Pregnant, And Her Husband Just Asked For A Separation After She Caught Him Cheating With An 18-Year-Old Girl

This 25-year-old woman is currently pregnant with her second child, but now, her 26-year-old husband is asking for a separation.

Not too long ago, she caught her husband cheating on her with an 18-year-old girl who graduated from high school this year.

She found the messages between her husband and this girl, but the cheating ran deeper than just some texts back and forth.

Her husband works as a police officer, and this girl has been dropping by the place where he works to hang out with him.

It turns out, her husband has kissed this girl once before.

“After it was brought up with him, he told me he felt like he hasn’t been in love with me for years (together 9, married 4.5), doesn’t feel attracted to me (we have been intimate this entire time until a few weeks ago),” she explained.

She and her husband work different schedules; he is on the night shift, while she works during the day.

She recently completed her first year of nursing school, which was an enormous task for her, so she’s been incredibly stressed out and busy dealing with that.

However, she was thrilled to have the summer off from her nursing program, and she was looking forward to spending quality time with her husband as well as their three-year-old child.

