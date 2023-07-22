She Just Found Out Her Favorite Childhood Teacher And Role Model Had An Affair With Her Mom For Years And Was The Reason Her Parents Got Divorced

This 16-year-old girl’s parents are divorced, and earlier this week, while she was at her dad’s house, she received a strange drunken text from her mom’s boyfriend.

While the text was hard to comprehend and mostly gibberish, she was able to make out one key piece of information.

According to her mom’s boyfriend, her mom had been hooking up with her old teacher while still married to her dad.

Now, this was particularly shocking for a multitude of reasons.

First of all, the man was 35 years older than her mother, and aside from being her mom’s coworker, he was also her teacher from third to fifth grade.

Since her old teacher was friends with her mom, they would also hang out with him and his son very often outside of school.

“He introduced me to a lot of my current interests and shaped my worldview in a lot of ways,” she recalled.

Not to mention, her old teacher’s son was her very best friend.

Yet, her dad wound up confirming that her mom did really have an affair that lasted years with the man. So now, she has no idea how to feel about the situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.