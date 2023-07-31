She Told Her Daughter That She Had To Lose Some “Baby Fat” If She Wanted To Wear A Mermaid-Style Wedding Dress She Tried On

Strained mother-daughter relationships can sometimes be either mended or made worse during weddings.

This 39-year-old woman’s daughter Miley, 23, is getting married in late August. Sadly, their relationship wasn’t repaired during the wedding planning process.

Miley and her girlfriend Angie, 24, were planning a small backyard wedding of about 50 guests. Also, Miley had twin babies in mid-June, named James and Linda.

In May, she and Miley had a falling out, and she also said that she’s never been fond of Angie due to Miley and Angie’s past on-and-off dating history.

Recently, her mother reached out and asked her to stay with her for a few weeks to help with the wedding planning.

Apparently, she hadn’t known that Miley was dating anyone. She thought that Miley was single. She didn’t know that Miley was back together and engaged to Angie.

She didn’t tell anyone that she was coming to help plan the wedding.

“I surprised them at a restaurant, and Miley didn’t seem all too happy, but she let me stay. Over the past two weeks, we picked out decor, cake flavors, etc. Turns out, Miley and Angie have been planning to get married since last October, but thanks to many problems, we’re just now planning, so we’re on a crunch, so it’s been hectic,” she explained.

While tensions were already running high between her and Miley, the situation intensified while she, Miley, and others involved in the wedding went wedding dress shopping.

