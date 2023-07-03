She Wants Everyone To Wear Black To Her Wedding But Her Fiancé’s Family Isn’t Happy About This

Considering that weddings are one of the biggest celebrations in our lives, we all want to fulfill our desires and wishes for this once-in-the-lifetime event. And those joyful memories will forever stay with us.

A 21-year-old bride-to-be has some not-so-standard thoughts for her big day—she desires every guest to attend her wedding dressed in all black.

“I’ve always wanted to have a black attire requirement for my guests,” she explained. “I think it sounds like a cool idea to ask everyone to arrive in black. If you knew me, all I wear on the regular is black. So having a black theme has always been a part of my idea for my perfect wedding.”

When she talked about the idea with her fiancé, whom she had been dating for five years, he showed nothing but support. He told her she could have whatever she wanted for the wedding.

“While I was discussing these things (the wedding decorations and dressings) with my fiancé, his basic opinion was he doesn’t care that I can decorate however I like,” the bride-to-be said in the post. “He’s delightful and wants whatever I want (he also couldn’t care less about the color schemes).”

However, the girl felt hesitant after speaking to her future mother-in-law.

Being in a vast and religious family, her future mother-in-law expressed her concerns over the idea of wearing black to a wedding.

Not that she opposed the idea, but she is worried that some of their family members might not be so accepting. Besides that, those people might cause some “scenes” over the decision.

And the bride-to-be believed her. But unfortunately, some members of her fiancé’s family have already got bad records of their attitudes, such as being kicked out of restaurants for not getting their way.

