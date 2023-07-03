He’s A Dermatologist Talking About How You Can Safely Use A High-Strength Exfoliant Like The Pros

Exfoliating can get you the most refreshing feeling as a skincare routine. When you see those dead skin cells from the outermost layer of your body, just rinse them off, and your skin is glowing like a baby again!

Although the products and process are easy and accessible, you wouldn’t want to be too zealous about ditching the dead skin.

It would be easy to over-scrub your face or body. If done incorrectly, exfoliation can irritate your skin and end up with dryness, redness, or breakouts.

TikTok user and dermatologist Dr. Shah posted a video under his account @DermDcotor to show the community how to safely use a high-strength exfoliant with the procedures doctors recommend following.

Dr. Shah first explained the benefits of exfoliation and why it should be done. “Exfoliating improves texture, pigmentation, and has anti-aging benefits,” he said at the beginning of the video while gently cleaning his face with a towel and then patting it dry.

He then showed the audience the product he was about to use for exfoliation: Paula’s Choice Skin Care. “It has powerful exfoliating ingredients,” Dr. Shah said. “But it also has soothing and hydrating ingredients, too.”

Before applying the product to his face, Dr. Shah ensured he first protected the most sensitive parts of the beginning—the eyes and the lips with ointments.

Remember, you don’t need too much of the exfoliant to remove the outermost layer of dead skin. We all want that baby-like smooth feeling on our face, but our skin is generally delicate.

Dr. Shah also reminded the community that it usually takes 28 days for our skin cells to turn over, so we don’t need to exfoliate too often.

