She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Considered Walking Around A Grocery Store As A Proper Date

When you think of dates, you probably think of going to dinner at a fancy restaurant and maybe catching a movie afterward.

TikTok user @cosmicrushbeauty is describing a bad date experience she had a while back. Apparently, the guy considered walking around a grocery store as a proper date. Let’s just say she was less than impressed.

So in the past, she would often go bar hopping, and there was one particular bar with a restaurant she would stop at every weekend to grab some food and to give herself time to sober up.

After sobering up, she usually walked home from that bar since it was near her place. Naturally, she became pretty familiar with the security guards at the bar.

One of the security guards asked her out on a date. He had a goofy personality and always made her laugh, so she agreed to the date.

On the day of the date, he texted her, asking where she wanted to meet. However, she didn’t have a car at the time, which he knew. Then, he told her to have her roommates drop her off.

She shot down that idea; therefore, he had no choice but to pick her up. She didn’t want to tell him exactly where she lived, so she told him to meet her at the store across the street from her apartment complex.

He arrived on a motorcycle, which was not what she had been expecting. He also never asked her if she liked motorcycles, but since she had never ridden one before, she was looking forward to it.

They chatted in the parking lot for a little while. Then, she asked where they were going for their date. Confused, he told her that he thought they could just hang out in the parking lot.

