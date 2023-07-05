You Can Definitely Tell If A Guy Is A Walking Red Flag Or Not Based On How He’s Texting You

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Caiti McGowan.

When you start texting a new guy, it’s common to want to know if he’s a catch ASAP rather than finding out that he’s a walking red flag after you’ve wasted a bunch of your precious time. Here are a few key signs that he might be a keeper based on how he texts you.

No One-Word Responses

Nothing’s worse than a one-word reply after trying to have an engaging conversation with someone. If the majority of his responses are “Good,” “Fine,” and “Ok,” this might be a red flag. A good indicator of a good guy is if, when you’re texting, it’s easy to keep the conversation flowing.

Your questions are answered with thoughtful responses, and he asks about you and how you’re doing. You’re able to tell through his messages that he is just as interested in getting to know you as you are interested in getting to know him.

He Makes You Feel Like You Can Be Yourself

Getting to know someone can be scary at first, and for many people, it’s hard to be vulnerable with new people. If he’s communicating with you in a way that is kind and that makes you feel at ease, this is a good sign that he will eventually become someone you can trust.

It’s smart to make sure his tone remains the same in person, but hopefully, you can already tell through his texts that he would embrace you and your flaws.

He’s Excited To See You But Still Respects Your Wishes

