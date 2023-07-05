She Forgot To Pay Her Daughter Back After She Paid For Her Last Semester Of College, But Then She Told Her Daughter That She Can’t Afford To Pay For Her Upcoming Semester

This mother has two adult children– a 22-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.

Both of her children are enrolled in community college, and while her daughter is taking general education classes, her son is finishing up an IT degree.

She and her husband both agreed to pay for their children’s higher education, but recently, they have hit a rough patch in terms of their finances.

For the most recent semester, she was able to pay for her son’s classes, amounting to around $3,500. He registered for his classes and paid for them as soon as he could, while her daughter didn’t register until about a month later.

At this point, things had changed for her financially, and she wasn’t able to pay the $2,500 for her daughter’s classes and asked if she could take care of it for the time being.

“She’s been working since she turned 16 and is very financially responsible, so I knew it wouldn’t be a huge burden on her to pay,” she explained.

She promised to pay her daughter back once she had the means to, but things continued to change within her and her husband’s life, including moving across the country. Because of all this, she forgot to pay her daughter the money back for her tuition costs.

Recently, her daughter reminded her of this fact and also asked if she would be able to help cover the upcoming semester. Knowing that she still wouldn’t be able to pay for her or her son’s tuition this semester, she attempted to say that she couldn’t provide any aid right now and explained how she forgot about paying her back for the previous semester.

Her daughter responded with a sarcastic “sure,” which means her daughter likely didn’t believe her and thought that she was doing all of this on purpose. However, her mother claims that she is simply trying to get out of debt before she and her husband contribute any more of their money to their children’s tuition.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.