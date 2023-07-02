She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Promised To Pay For Their Drinks, But Then He Tried To Make Her Pay For Them Instead, So She Walked Out

When a man already can’t keep his word on a first date, that speaks volumes. Rather than continue to entertain him, you need to kick him to the curb. And that’s just what one woman did. (Not literally, of course.)

TikToker Monica (@monica_nicolesmith) is talking about the first time she abruptly got up and walked out of a bad date. Her date had initially promised to pay for their drinks, but when they got to the bar, he tried to make her pay for them instead.

So this guy she had met texted her, asking if she wanted to get some drinks, and he would be paying for the first round. Of course, she agreed.

At the bar they were meeting at, there was a restaurant right next door that served fried fish. When they both arrived at the bar, he announced that he was hungry and wanted some food.

Before heading next door, he asked if she also wanted something, and she told him she was fine with any kind of fish, expecting him to return with two individual meals for each of them.

However, he came back with only one basket of fish for them to share, which wouldn’t have been an issue–she was willing to overlook that detail.

But after the bartender approached them to take their drink orders, he turned to Monica and asked if she was paying for the drinks.

Confused, she reminded him that he had agreed to pay for the first round of drinks. Then, he started complaining about how women only saw men as free meal tickets.

He tried to reason with her, saying he had already paid for the food, so it was only fair for her to buy the drinks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.