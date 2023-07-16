She’s Debating Whether Or Not It Would Make Her A Terrible Person To Not Give Her Dad’s Widow A Share Of His House

Losing a parent can be heartbreaking, and the stress of handling their estate afterward often doesn’t improve things.

One woman and her sisters are debating whether or not to pay their father’s widow a portion of the cost of their childhood home.

She and her two sisters are in their early 30s to early 40s. When their mom passed away one year ago, their father asked for their blessing to remarry.

While her sisters were skeptical of his timing, they all wanted him to be happy, so they told him they were okay with it.

They did ask for one condition from their dad: to leave them their childhood home in his will because it means a lot to them.

Their father did end up remarrying and was with his second wife for five years. Not long ago, he, unfortunately, got very sick and passed away.

After he died, she and her sisters discovered he willed their childhood home to them and his widow into equal shares.

“I can only speculate why he decided to leave a share to his widow after promising not to,” she said.

“My suspicion is that he was worried we would turn her out on the street, despite the fact we assured him nothing like that would happen.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.